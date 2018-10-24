READ IN FULL: The medium-term budget policy statement 2018

The announcement that the government will increase borrowing weighs on the rand, which is also pressured by a weak euro
But Gareth van Onselen says Ramaphosa has fashioned his approach to power around compromise and majoritarianism, not vision and purpose
The Treasury said the most urgent priority was to eradicate pit latrines in schools, so an extra R800m has been added to the 2018-2019 adjustment budget
The party says it will respond on Thursday to the damning report calling for criminal charges to be laid against her for tender irregularities
The 50-50 JV will be headquartered in Hangzhou, China and use Mercedes-Benz S-Class, E-Class and V-Class car, among others
The Treasury flatly refuses to allocate more money to public servants’ pay — but has yetto contend with public-sector unions
Swiggy’s third financing round could raise more than $600m
The awards are considered the ‘Nobel for human rights’ due to their global scope
Both Parker and fellow veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala were subjected to abuse earlier in the season
Graffiti artists have been used to being chased away by city authorities, but the tide is turning, especially in Johannesburg, where the city is working with the artists
