READ IN FULL: The medium-term budget policy statement 2018

24 October 2018 - 14:21
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

MTBPS 2018 by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

WATCH: Tito Mboweni gives first medium-term budget speech

With a new finance minister at the helm, the MTBPS gives us an opportunity to assess the state of the country’s finances
1 hour ago

Slower growth and more debt, and the good news comes with a health warning

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s first major policy statement since returning to the cabinet almost halved the treasury’s growth forecast while ...
1 hour ago

No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call

‘Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!’
1 day ago

Mboweni gets thumbs up from top international economic guru

Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill is optimistic SA will under new finance minister Tito Mboweni take inflation seriously
1 day ago

