Equal Education elects new leadership as it looks to put harassment scandal behind it

06 July 2018
Equal Education (EE) staff and members have elected new leadership, and will take a "well-deserved break" from Friday until July 16.

The organisation‚ geared at improving education in SA‚ elected new leadership at its third national congress at Wits University in Johannesburg on Thursday.

This comes after several senior leaders resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment.

The new leadership of the national council is:

Chairperson: Thabang Mabuza

Deputy chairperson, equaliser: Siyanda Tyuthwana

Deputy chairperson, post-school youth: Sindisa Monakali

General secretary: Noncedo Madubedube

Deputy general secretary: Tracey Malawana

The congress adopted new resolutions for the new national council until 2021.

These include that the national council must ensure EE members are "educated and can engage on issues such as race‚ patriarchy‚ gender‚ and sexual orientation both within the movement and in society".

It also adapted the EE constitution to ensure more accountability for elected leaders.

