SA’s schools are on fire, despairs education department, and will cost millions to repair

Torching schools as a form of political protest ‘is a serious setback for the very community who did the damage’, with the children facing the biggest loss

12 June 2018 - 13:25 Staff Writer
Picture: SOWETAN

The loss of four schools to arson in a week carries a cost of as much as R160m if the government needs to rebuild them. The human cost is to the hundreds of children affected by the vandalism. Yet the culprits evade repercussions.

The Department of Basic Education — which is battling with budget cuts — is outraged at this state of affairs.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that schools have been torched in Jouberton in the North West; two in Siyabuswa and one in Matsulu on Tuesday — a total of three in Mpumalanga in the past three days.

The protest actions are reportedly related to political dissatisfaction. "Millions will be needed to repair them. This is a serious setback for the very community who did the damage‚" Mhlanga despaired, disclosing that "To build a standard size school costs about R40m; to reconstruct one take millions and time because you need to demolish the existing building. Mobile classrooms are very expensive. We bought 77 for R22m in 2016."

This comes at a time‚ he said‚ that "education has suffered a R3.5bn cut for infrastructure." "In all cases the culprits are known in the community but nobody identifies them‚" he tweeted. "When a school is burned down‚ invariably a number of people are involved‚ yet not a single arrest takes place. So the next one gets torched. Another day‚ another one‚ no consequences."

SowetanLIVE reported earlier on Tuesday that about 711 learners from Lethukuthula primary school in Masutu Village‚ Mbombela local municipality‚ were sent home this morning after their school was set on fire.

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Why South Africa is ripe for a revolution

Of all unemployed people in SA, the youth account for 65.3%. This is the stuff of which revolutions are made
5 days ago

'Sace has failed children,' DA says as it lays charge against teacher-vetting body

The party says the SA Council for Educators is required by law to review teachers against the National Register for Sex Offenders, which it has not ...
13 days ago

Will history be made compulsory throughout high school?

A plan to make history compulsory has been criticised by some who fear the subject will be abused as a political propaganda tool
14 days ago

Education experts tackle transformation at schools

Three top educationists offer tips to help teachers create equitable classrooms where all learners will feel they belong
14 days ago

Eastern Cape schools are worst in SA for poor infrastructure

The province has the most schools without proper sanitation or electricity, says basic education minister
18 days ago

Judging the 'Cyril effect' after 100 days

Growing economy and fighting corruption are main issues
16 days ago

