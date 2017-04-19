Bonginkosi Khanyile graduates cum laude after writing exams in jail
Despite being imprisoned for taking part in Fees Must Fall protests last year‚ Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Bonginkosi Khanyile says he has graduated cum laude.
Speaking to TMG Digital on Wednesday morning‚ Khanyile confirmed that he passed his National Diploma in Public Management and Economics.
"I’m graduating on Tuesday‚ May 9‚" he said in a brief phone conversation. "I wrote exams in prison. It was a difficult experience."
He said that he was currently enrolled for his post-graduate course in the same subject.
Khanyile was arrested for being part of protests at DUT in September. He was denied bail on several occasions and was only released after taking his matter to the Constitutional Court in March.
After the news was posted on Twitter on the @FeesMustFall2 account‚ messages of support and congratulations flooded in on the social networking site. Among those who led the cheers was former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
"Congratulations Bonginkosi Khanyile. What a great example to set. As Madiba said‚ education is the most effective liberation tool‚" she tweeted.
