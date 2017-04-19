Despite being imprisoned for taking part in Fees Must Fall protests last year‚ Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Bonginkosi Khanyile says he has graduated cum laude.

Speaking to TMG Digital on Wednesday morning‚ Khanyile confirmed that he passed his National Diploma in Public Management and Economics.

"I’m graduating on Tuesday‚ May 9‚" he said in a brief phone conversation. "I wrote exams in prison. It was a difficult experience."