Break the mould of how we educate and who pays

Taxpayer funds should be made available to finance social justice objectives that are not income-producing, such as social grants, basic healthcare, access to justice for the poor, school transport in rural areas, defence and foreign relations.

Every rand devoted to "free" university education is one less that can be devoted to vital public social justice expenditures. If society uses tax income to fund "free" university education, the poor are condemned to greater, continued poverty because there will be fewer resources to meet their needs.

The argument that "free" tertiary education is a social justice measure is false under a properly capitalised National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) that makes long-term, full-cost loans available on a means-tested basis to all academically qualified students.

The efficient repayment of loans will make the system significantly self-funding.

Under a full-cost loans scheme, there would be no "missing middle" or disadvantaged students from poor families because it will break any link between access to tertiary education and family income. This link, especially in the past, has been responsible for the injustices in financing tertiary education qualifications.

A loans scheme provides that all people eligible to attend university should have access to loans that will meet all their costs. These include living expenses, transport, clothing, books and the income sacrificed when a student from a poverty-stricken family undertakes a university course.

Many students can’t afford to pay fees and other costs up front because, under current arrangements, many cannot borrow the full costs. Loans may be offered by financial institutions but the state will need to be a major player through providing a capital base of a reformed NSFAS.

It is also essential that the South African Revenue Service is given the statutory responsibility for managing the student loan repayment system. A properly enforced repayment system will, among other things, encourage potential students to think carefully about the value of their proposed courses of study.

A feature of the debate over "free" fees and associated issues is the almost complete absence of any serious analysis of the relationship between fee levels and the costs of running the university and college system.