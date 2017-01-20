HRC might sue education department as textbooks remain undelivered

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga "to provide a formal undertaking that all textbooks have been delivered by January 26".

It said in a statement on Friday that it is also "considering legal action" against the Department of Basic Education after noting with "concern the nondelivery of textbooks and learning materials in Limpopo province".

"The SAHRC regards the noncompliance by the department‚ and the consequent nondelivery of textbooks‚ in a very serious light‚" said advocate Andre Gaum.

"The commission would like to emphasise the gravity of the impact of nondelivery on the learners and on the broader community of Limpopo province."

It wants the Limpopo department, "to deliver all outstanding textbooks to all affected schools by January 23".