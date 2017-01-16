Change in contractor led to delay in textbook delivery in Limpopo, official says

The Department of Basic Education in Limpopo has attributed the slight delay in the delivery of study materials to a change in contractor.

Departmental spokesperson in Limpopo Dr Naledzani Rasila said the delay was the result of an agreement with the previous contractor coming to an end, and the government entering an agreement with a new contractor.

His response came after the DA’s spokesperson for education in Limpopo, Jacques Smalle, dared the Limpopo basic education department to publicly provide a full and frank disclosure on why at least 30 schools in the province were without learning materials for the 2017 academic year. Smalle blamed the delay on the late appointment of the service provider to deliver textbooks.

He said schools had communicated the number of possible enrolments by the end of October 2016 but work on securing textbooks, which should have been done at the end of 2016, only began at the beginning of the 2017 academic year.

"[This gives] a clear indication of the unpreparedness of the department," said Smalle.

The department’s rebuttal was that they started distributing textbooks in 2016 already but were currently in the process of delivering top-up books and stationery.

Limpopo’s basic education sector was one of the worst-performing provinces in the National Senior Certificate examinations of 2016.

The province is not new to textbook delays. A bitter battle ensued in 2012 when it was discovered that textbooks were not delivered to schools across the province. Recently, Limpopo has been plagued by scandal and cheating in the matric exams.

National Teachers’ Union deputy president Allen Thompson condemned the occurrence as a big disappointment, especially as resources had been made available. He said this negligence showed an undermining of the efforts of educators who were constantly blamed for the province’s poor performance.

Thompson advocated for section 21 status to be given to all schools, as that would give schools the power to do their own procurement. "Centralising such work compromises the work of the department," Thompson said.

It was reported last week that nongovernmental organisation Basic Education for All claimed that there was a shortage of 40,000 books across schools in the province last year.

Rasila reassured parents that all pupils would have learning materials by the end of January and a catch-up plan would be implemented for any time lost.