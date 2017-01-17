Cracks in education system cannot be shown through a single performance metric

A true measure of the efficiency of the system must be the proportion of those who succeed in Grade 12 relative to those who registered in Grade 10. Using this metric, it then becomes possible to understand what happened to the pupils who did not sit for the final NSC examination — those who dropped out.

This is the information that parents need in order to make informed decisions about the future of their children. It also provides a more meaningful and credible way of assessing the pass rate against the Grade 10 intake.

A critical point to note is that these casualties are common in mainly quintile one and two schools that are normally under-resourced and cater mainly to the poor learners in poor communities. For them, the state of the schools and the quality of education they receive, reinforces the poverty trap they wish to escape (See Schooling in SA: How low-quality education becomes a poverty trap, by Nic Spaull in South African Child Gauge 2015). Policy implications are massive.

Many learners who join Grade 10 from other intermediate schools, especially those located in the rural and poor areas, come with significant language, cognitive and numeracy deficiencies. It is not possible to make up for these deficiencies in the three years leading to the final NSC examinations. The tendency among many schools facing this challenge is for the weak learners to be excluded from Grade 12 through a process known as culling, in order to meet the demands of their district education managers.

This is where the problem lies. High dropout rates have a direct economic effect in terms of poor use of our human resources. Measuring this defect will ensure that we focus our attention and remedial interventions at the points in the system that really matter.

The Department of Basic Education is very much aware of the need to disclose more about what happens within the system for the benefit of the parents. The relevant data is available at the department but inexplicably, it is excluded from comparative evaluation of the final matric results.