Cracks in education system cannot be shown through a single performance metric
It is impossible for some Grade 10 pupils to make up for learning deficiencies in three years leading to final NSC exams, writes Thabang Motsohi
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) results are an important milestone in the lives of all learners who pass well.
They now have to make critical choices about the careers they wish to follow. For many among them, their choices could have been different if the education system was functioning optimally.
An education system has different components and dimensions. No single performance metric will be able to provide a comprehensive understanding of how the system works and where the faultlines are. A critical understanding of the efficiency of any system involves measuring changes that occur to any inputs while in the system and the quality of the outcomes.
The current focus on the final NSC matric results is misleading and opportunistic, unless we also pay attention to the throughput rate of the system between Grades 10 and 12. When pupils register for Grade 10, they register their intent to sit for the final NSC examinations two years down the line.
A true measure of the efficiency of the system must be the proportion of those who succeed in Grade 12 relative to those who registered in Grade 10. Using this metric, it then becomes possible to understand what happened to the pupils who did not sit for the final NSC examination — those who dropped out.
This is the information that parents need in order to make informed decisions about the future of their children. It also provides a more meaningful and credible way of assessing the pass rate against the Grade 10 intake.
A critical point to note is that these casualties are common in mainly quintile one and two schools that are normally under-resourced and cater mainly to the poor learners in poor communities. For them, the state of the schools and the quality of education they receive, reinforces the poverty trap they wish to escape (See Schooling in SA: How low-quality education becomes a poverty trap, by Nic Spaull in South African Child Gauge 2015). Policy implications are massive.
Many learners who join Grade 10 from other intermediate schools, especially those located in the rural and poor areas, come with significant language, cognitive and numeracy deficiencies. It is not possible to make up for these deficiencies in the three years leading to the final NSC examinations. The tendency among many schools facing this challenge is for the weak learners to be excluded from Grade 12 through a process known as culling, in order to meet the demands of their district education managers.
This is where the problem lies. High dropout rates have a direct economic effect in terms of poor use of our human resources. Measuring this defect will ensure that we focus our attention and remedial interventions at the points in the system that really matter.
The Department of Basic Education is very much aware of the need to disclose more about what happens within the system for the benefit of the parents. The relevant data is available at the department but inexplicably, it is excluded from comparative evaluation of the final matric results.
We must stop using the NSC results to compare the performance of provinces. There are critical contextual issues that have a direct effect on the capacity and capability of the provincial education departments to deliver high-quality education. Without factoring these in, in a scientific manner, the comparisons made by the department are meaningless, except for political point-scoring.
We have seen a sharp rise in access to education and retention of pupils, and while we should be doing well in school feeding schemes, high levels of corruption are derailing this effort. It is vital too, to improve the quality of leadership and teaching in poor-performing schools, on a large scale. This will mean taking on the South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu).
There are three critical stakeholder components that must be managed optimally in order to deliver the best education outcomes. The state has a constitutional responsibility and mandate to provide high-quality school infrastructure and teaching resources. The school governing boards and the state must ensure that qualified teachers are employed to impart knowledge to pupils and manage the schools well. Parents must provide support to pupils and the schools to optimise the learning environment. When all these components are working optimally, the desired outcomes are always achieved.
Research has demonstrated for quite some time now that investing more in high-quality resources at foundation levels will ensure better outcomes at higher grades. We knew this at the onset of the transition period, but we did very little to ensure that better-qualified teachers were employed at the foundation level and that high-quality school infrastructure and teaching materials and support were made available.
To a very large degree, our goal and mission of attaining social justice, transformation and the country’s economic development are dependent on how the education system functions. The extent to which children from disadvantaged communities get a real opportunity to achieve educational outcomes that will enable them to be successful in the labour market, is a better indicator and predictor of whether the school system can be expected to transform existing patterns of inequality or merely reproduce them.
The 21st century world of knowledge has become very complex. New areas of technology have emerged and created new enterprises that have grown faster than at any time in recorded history. It is therefore clear that as knowledge creation and innovation become the key economic driving forces in this century, education in subjects critical to the development of intellectual capital will become the differentiating factor.
The reality we must accept is that our education system has consistently delivered poor outcomes despite the disproportionately high investment made through the budget allocation. We need visionary leadership at the Department of Basic Education to bring about meaningful changes without fear of Sadtu.
• Motsohi is an organisational strategist at Lenomo Strategic Advisory Services
