Transformation group wants universities to help fund student-aid scheme

The Higher Education Transformation Network wants all universities and other well-off institutions of higher learning to be forced to declare their reserves and investment funds to Treasury so that some of it can be used to recapitalise the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and help educate poor people.

The network is an independent nonprofit organisation of graduates and alumni from various higher education and further educational institutions working to transform the sector.

Media liaison director Ramafala Ramatshosa said on Friday that the network believed the billions of supluses and investment funds held by universities such as Cape Town, Johannesburg, Witwatersrand, Potchefstroom, Stellenbosch and Free State were "ill-gotten gains from the racist historic subsidy formulae by the former apartheid state".

They should be used to help finannce the entry of poor students into higher education by recapitalising the scheme, he said.

"The network is concerned that some institutions of higher learning, -which are comparatively more affluent and who have historically been able to amass more reserves than other more poorer institutions, are planning to proceed with their traditionally skewed student admission practices, which favour the admission of academically deserving children from rich affluent urban households," Ramatshosa said.

"We accordingly call on government to compel all state-funded institutions of higher learning (including Wits and Stellenbosch) to adhere to a common central admissions portal to ensure a more coherent student admission policy implementation regime that ensures that traditionally affluent institutions do not continue to exclusively target students from the "cream of the crop" households but also admit more academically deserving students from poor rural disadvantaged backgrounds."

The network also wants the universities of Witwatersrand and Stellenbosch to outline what cost-saving measures they plan to introduce to limit the need for further fee hikes in 2018.These measures should include "rationalising" salary perks of university vice-chancellors and their managements.

The network is concerned that both universities have not made clear plans to favour the admission of more academically deserving poor black disadvantaged youths from rural disadvantaged backgrounds who fall within and below the "missing middle".

Both universities have announced fee rises of 8% for 2017. These take account of Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement that students whose parents earned less than R600,000 a year — the missing middle — would not have their fees increased.