45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend

Forty-five people were killed and an 8-year-old child was was the only survivor in a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday. Image: Limpopo transport department
Forty-five people were killed when a bus allegedly transporting people from Botswana to Moria crashed at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 in Limpopo on Thursday morning. An eight-year-old child, who was seriously injured, was the only survivor.
It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge and careening into a gorge where it caught alight.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga extended her condolences to the families affected by the crash.
“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” Chikunga said.
Limpopo transport MEC Florence Radzilani (middle) and transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo which claimed the lives of 45 of the 46 people on the bus. Image: Limpopo department of transport and community safety
She and Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani were scheduled to conduct a road safety operation campaign at the Kranskop Toll Plaza when they received he news of the deadly crash.
Radzilani's spokesperson Vongani Chauke said the bus had 46 people on board, including the driver. The child was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.
“It has a Botswana registration number, and a process to confirm the citizenship of the victims will only commence after the foreign missions of both SA and Botswana had verified their citizenships,” Chauke said.
Chauke said rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening as some bodies were burnt beyond recognition, others were trapped inside the debris and others scattered on the scene.
Chikunga said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
