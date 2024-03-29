National

Bus careens off bridge

45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend

It is reported that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge and careening into a gorge where it caught alight

29 March 2024 - 10:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Forty-five people were killed and an 8-year-old child was was the only survivor in a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Forty-five people were killed and an 8-year-old child was was the only survivor in a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Image: Limpopo transport department

Forty-five people were killed when a bus allegedly transporting people from Botswana to Moria crashed at the Mmamatlakala bridge on the R518 in Limpopo on Thursday morning. An eight-year-old child, who was seriously injured, was the only survivor.

It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge and careening into a gorge where it caught alight. 

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga extended her condolences to the families affected by the crash. 

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” Chikunga said.

Limpopo transport MEC Florence Radzilani (middle) and transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo which claimed the lives of 45 of the 46 people on the bus.
Limpopo transport MEC Florence Radzilani (middle) and transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo which claimed the lives of 45 of the 46 people on the bus.
Image: Limpopo department of transport and community safety

She and Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani were scheduled to conduct a road safety operation campaign at the Kranskop Toll Plaza when they received he news of the deadly crash.

Radzilani's spokesperson Vongani Chauke said the bus had 46 people on board, including the driver. The child was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

“It has a Botswana registration number, and a process to confirm the citizenship of the victims will only commence after the foreign missions of both SA and Botswana had verified their citizenships,” Chauke said.

Chauke said rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening as some bodies were burnt beyond recognition, others were trapped inside the debris and others scattered on the scene.

Chikunga said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

TimesLIVE 

Illegal foreign nationals entitled to claim from RAF

Directive by minister and Road Accident Fund overreaches their powers, court finds
National
1 day ago

Court rules pothole accident victim can claim from province

Petrus Jacobs argued that the North West roads department had a legal duty to keep the road in a state of good repair and ensure the safety of users
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to ...
National
2.
Illegal foreign nationals entitled to claim from ...
National
3.
MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence ...
National
4.
Petrol price increases in April but some diesel ...
National
5.
Nehawu president Shingange calls public service ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.