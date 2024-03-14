National

WATCH: RAF granted court interdict against Numsa shutdown

Business Day TV speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, the union’s national spokesperson

14 March 2024 - 21:29
The labour court has granted the Road Accident Fund an interdict against a planned strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa). Business Day TV spoke to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, the union’s national spokesperson, for more details.

