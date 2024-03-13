R5m if you can prove corruption, snaps KZN businessman Vivian Reddy

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Vivian Reddy has offered a R5m reward to anyone with proof he is involved in paying off politicians and public servants at KwaDukuza municipality.
Reddy, the founder of the Edison Power Group and several malls including Oceans Mall in Umhlanga and KwaDukuza Mall, shared a video on social media after “vile, malicious and fake” allegations against him.
He said he was aware of rumours claiming he paid the legal fees for suspended KwaDukuza CFO Shamir Rajcoomar, who is accused of bribery and corruption.
Rajcoomar is in a legal battle against the municipality after he was placed on precautionary suspension in July 2023 amid queries about bank charges the municipality said were irregular and wasteful expenditure.
Reddy said there were also allegations he paid certain councillors about R6m each and ANC councillors an undisclosed amount.
“It has come to my attention that there are vile, malicious and fake allegations against me. These allegations are fake and I'm determined to get to the bottom of this truth.
“I want to give a reward to anyone who comes up with proof that I have made such payments. You will be rewarded with R5m. All you have to do is go to the police station, produce a signed affidavit of my involvement and proof of such and you will get paid with no questions asked.”
Reddy said the “rumours” stemmed from battles among ANC members in the municipality. The members should fight their own battles without wrongfully involving him for their benefit, he said.
“I want no part of it,” he said.
Reddy said he had invested more than R550m in KwaDukuza and employed 1,200 people.
Rajcoomar’s disciplinary hearing was halted when he was granted an interdict for two separate High Court motions.
The two matters include an application for civic groups to be granted public access to the disciplinary hearing and records that point to alleged irregularities in the council process to suspend him.
In Feburary, the municipality appointed a second acting CFO, Sibusiso Chonguene, pending the legal outcome.
The municipality's financial situation has resulted in numerous service delivery challenges.
While it received about R1.3bn from the Treasury after floods in the past two years it had to apply for a rollover of funds as the money was not allocated and spent, and only half the infrastructure was fixed.
R5m if you can prove corruption, snaps KZN businessman Vivian Reddy
‘These allegations are fake and I'm determined to get to the bottom of this truth’
KwaZulu-Natal businessman Vivian Reddy has offered a R5m reward to anyone with proof he is involved in paying off politicians and public servants at KwaDukuza municipality.
Reddy, the founder of the Edison Power Group and several malls including Oceans Mall in Umhlanga and KwaDukuza Mall, shared a video on social media after “vile, malicious and fake” allegations against him.
He said he was aware of rumours claiming he paid the legal fees for suspended KwaDukuza CFO Shamir Rajcoomar, who is accused of bribery and corruption.
Rajcoomar is in a legal battle against the municipality after he was placed on precautionary suspension in July 2023 amid queries about bank charges the municipality said were irregular and wasteful expenditure.
Reddy said there were also allegations he paid certain councillors about R6m each and ANC councillors an undisclosed amount.
“It has come to my attention that there are vile, malicious and fake allegations against me. These allegations are fake and I'm determined to get to the bottom of this truth.
“I want to give a reward to anyone who comes up with proof that I have made such payments. You will be rewarded with R5m. All you have to do is go to the police station, produce a signed affidavit of my involvement and proof of such and you will get paid with no questions asked.”
Reddy said the “rumours” stemmed from battles among ANC members in the municipality. The members should fight their own battles without wrongfully involving him for their benefit, he said.
“I want no part of it,” he said.
Reddy said he had invested more than R550m in KwaDukuza and employed 1,200 people.
Rajcoomar’s disciplinary hearing was halted when he was granted an interdict for two separate High Court motions.
The two matters include an application for civic groups to be granted public access to the disciplinary hearing and records that point to alleged irregularities in the council process to suspend him.
In Feburary, the municipality appointed a second acting CFO, Sibusiso Chonguene, pending the legal outcome.
The municipality's financial situation has resulted in numerous service delivery challenges.
While it received about R1.3bn from the Treasury after floods in the past two years it had to apply for a rollover of funds as the money was not allocated and spent, and only half the infrastructure was fixed.
TimesLIVE
IEC to probe ANC’s R102m Ezulweni debt settlement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
State partnership with business is making headway, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Public Service Commission flags justice & constitutional development’s tardy ...
Casino records and loan sharks linked to Eric Nzimande, says investigator
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.