Public protector’s office distances itself from court appeal by Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane has also filed an application in court challenging a decision by the public protector that it refused to pay her a gratuity after her removal from office
05 March 2024 - 15:32
The office of public protector and its head, Kholeka Gcaleka, distanced themselves from litigation being conducted in the name of “the public protector” by Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
In court papers filed in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday, a letter from the public protector’s office said neither Gcaleka nor the PPSA had authorised an appeal related to Mkhwebane’s fight over the recusal of two members of the committee who conducted her impeachment inquiry...
