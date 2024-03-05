Carbon emissions reach new high, but are slowing as renewables boom
At least half of electricity generation in advanced economies came from low-emissions sources last year, says IEA
05 March 2024 - 05:00
Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions grew 1.1% in 2023, increasing by 410-million tonnes (Mt). This propelled total emissions to a new record of 37.4-billion tonnes.
However, due to the rapid adoption of renewable energy sources, the rate at which emissions increased slowed from the 1.3% (490Mt) rise in 2022 despite stronger growth in energy demand...
