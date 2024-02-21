Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Merits of tapping GFECRA will be debated at length and markets will have their say
Also contributing to enhanced fiscal prudence will be the Treasury’s plans to develop a fiscal anchor in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to political analysts Ongama Mtimka, Susan Booysen and Daniel Silke
Company board seeks to clarify details of undisclosed trades
Profits on foreign reserves give budget some breathing room, but taxpayers will not get relief from bracket creep
Business Day TV speaks to chancellor of the University of the Free State, Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January meeting
One-off Test will be the world champions’ first game since lifting the Rugby World Cup
Government mindful of high cost of living and effect of fuel prices on food and transport costs, says minister
Business Day TV talks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about the 2024 budget.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Budget 2024 from Sars’ perspective
Business Day TV speaks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Business Day TV talks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about the 2024 budget.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.