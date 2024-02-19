National

Most convictions were for fraud in past year, Hawks say

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says during the 2023/24 financial year, the Hawks secured 229 convictions

19 February 2024 - 15:38
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
In the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, fraud contributed to the highest number of convictions in SA, with a total of 63.

This is according to Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, who said that during the period, they secured 229 convictions.

“Out of the 229 convictions, fraud contributed the highest number of convictions with a total of 63. Precious metals and diamonds are the second highest with a total number of 45 accused. Eleven people were accused of money laundering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” he said.

On Monday, Lebeya and his management outlined the progress made in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and took stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.

Lebeya said the Hawks secured the attendance in court of 724 suspects, made up of 705 natural people and 19 juristic people (entities).

“A total of 229 accused people, 220 natural people and nine juristic people, were convicted and sentenced,” he said. 

The top five national priority offences, which contributed to the highest number of arrests, were fraud (156 including 15 companies); precious metals and diamonds (64); narcotics (67); nonferrous metals (51) and corruption (51). 

“A breakdown of the arrests per crime category and nationality of the 705 natural people comprises 582, or 82.5%, South Africans and 123, or 17.5%, foreign nationals,” said Lebeya.

He said during the arrests, the Hawks seized items including precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices worth R102,614,521,89.

“Over and above arrests and convictions, the directorate, in collaboration with the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority, secured 92 orders with a monetary value of R39,642,652.71,” he said.

Lebeya said 22 police officials were murdered in the third quarter — 12 off duty and 10 on duty — and 12 arrests were made. Three accused people were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment and 38-year imprisonment terms.

Lebeya said 55 arrests were carried out and five convictions secured for cash-in-transit heists.

Hawks warn SA has not escaped pandemic of human trafficking

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says SA has been targeted by people who illegally kill and traffic wildlife species for financial gain
National
3 hours ago

Court orders Legal Practice Council to pay claims for theft by lawyer Zuko Nonxuba

It is alleged that Nonxuba stole about R350m of negligence claims in his trust fund intended for children with cerebral palsy
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: A shameful state of affairs

A nation perceived as highly corrupt has squandered the sacrifices of millions of South Africans
Opinion
2 weeks ago
