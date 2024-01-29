Minister of electricity paves way for state to procure 2,500MW nuclear energy
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has issued a determination in the Government Gazette for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power
29 January 2024 - 15:37
Putting into action the new powers for the minister of electricity approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has issued a determination in the Government Gazette for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power.
The memorandum of understanding issued by the presidency, clarifying the roles of the ministers of electricity and of public enterprises, gave the electricity minister authority over the board and management of Eskom for ending load-shedding...
