Land Bank woos buyers for written-off loan book via tender
An investigation into ‘unlawful and aggressive’ methods of recovering debts from defaulting farmers continues
05 February 2024 - 05:00
Land Bank has gone to market in search of a buyer for its distressed loan book as it ramps up its turnaround efforts after a torrid three years, in which it became the first state-owned enterprise since 1994 to default on its debt.
The entity, established in 1912 to extend credit to the agriculture sector, issued a tender inviting interested financial institutions to bid for a contract to take over its written-off debt book...
