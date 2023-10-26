How Abel Sithole plans to keep politicians’ sticky fingers off the PIC
Abel Sithole, the CEO of Africa’s largest fund manager, faces no small task in ensuring politicians keep their sticky fingers off the R2.6-trillion he manages. But it’s a battle the Public Investment Corp nearly lost at one point ...
26 October 2023 - 05:03
It’s the most powerful fund in Africa, with R2.6-trillion in firepower. Yet in the aftermath of revelations that it used this considerable ammunition to dispense patronage, has a chastened Public Investment Corp (PIC) become too nervous to flex its muscles?
In a wide-ranging interview with the FM, PIC CEO Abel Sithole rejects the view that the PIC has become too timid and inward-looking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.