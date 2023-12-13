Court orders Beitbridge fence builders to pay back profits

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the dismissal by the high court in Johannesburg of an appeal by two companies that were appointed by the public works & infrastructure department to build a Beitbridge border fence in 2020.

Profteam and Caledon River Properties were appealing against an order made by the Special Tribunal in March 2022 to strip them of the multimillion-rand profits earned from the construction of a border fence.



In terms of its contract with the department, Profteam would construct a 40km mesh fence along the SA-Zimbabwe border at Beitbridge to secure the border during Covid-19 pandemic.

Caledon River was contracted to provide professional services related to the project.

Soon after the fence was constructed, it started to fall apart, prompting the SIU to investigate the contracts. The SIU found various irregularities in the awarding of the contracts and approached the tribunal to declare the contracts invalid.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has called the project “a total disaster”.