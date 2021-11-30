Imtiaz Fazel told to censure those involved in Beitbridge fence saga by February

Department of public works acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel has been given until February to punish senior officials implicated in the R37m procurement of the controversial Beitbridge border fence.

Should he fail to do so, he should explain why he should keep his job, chair of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Tuesday.

The sentiments come months after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found a number of department officials had been involved in financial mismanagement and misrepresentations in the project.

For more than a year, MPs have lambasted the slow pace of consequence management.

Earlier on Tuesday, they sought a final report on action taken against the officials, to no avail.

“That we are not making headway is increasingly frustrating and is creating a perception that you are stalling deliberately on consequence management,” said Hlengwa.

“Acting director-general, this falls squarely on your shoulders. Make sure this consequence management is done. Do everything legally possible and necessary for you to bring this Beitbridge embarrassment to a consequence management conclusion.

“In the event you come back in February and have not completed this matter, you will have to tell us why you have to continue with your job.”

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille led her department’s appearance before Scopa to account for the 40km-long fence built along the border of SA and Zimbabwe.

She attributed the slow pace of action against implicated individuals to their playing the system.

“It has become very clear that some senior managers in the department have perfected the art of avoiding disciplinary hearings. They play us with the law, they interdict the report and everything has to stop. When hearings are scheduled, they are sick.