SCA labels attorney’s conduct ‘outrageously dishonourable’ and strikes him from roll
The high court found Bulelani Rubushe ‘guilty of an attempt to grossly overreach his client, of rapacious and unconscionable conduct’
06 December 2023 - 16:39
After being suspended from legal practice, an attorney was struck from the attorneys roll for being dishonest in his conduct with his client, in an almost R1m Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said lawyers who are said not to be fit and proper must be struck, save for in very rare circumstances. Courts are obliged to protect the integrity of the legal profession because it means protecting the public from dishonest lawyers...
