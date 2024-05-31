Medical device association worries NHI will not fix state payment problems
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Provincial health departments owe medical device companies more than R1.1bn due to administrative weaknesses that are unlikely to improve under National Health Insurance, the SA Medical Device Industry Association (Samed) has warned.
Samed is an association for companies that manufacture products ranging from bandages to orthopaedic devices...
