Bill to deal with medico-legal claims rejected by justice committee
The committee says legislation should await the report of the South African Law Reform Commission
24 November 2023 - 14:26
Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee has rejected a bill aimed at structuring the payment of medico-legal claims against the state as being undesirable.
The State Liability Amendment Bill was intended by government as an interim measure to address rising medico-legal claims against the state, pending the outcome of a larger investigation into medico-legal claims by the South African Law Reform Commission (SALRC). ..
