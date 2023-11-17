Border authority finds stolen Eskom solar panels and tower batteries in Kosi Bay

The border management authority recovered four stolen solar panels and 11 tower batteries belonging to Eskom. Picture: SUPPLIED.
An operation led by the border management authority (BMA), which followed intelligence information, has resulted in the recovery of four stolen solar panels and 11 tower batteries belonging to Eskom.
A suspect was arrested in Kosi Bay on Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of the stolen goods.
According to the authority, it was discovered that the batteries and panels were among items stolen in the Empangeni area during a business burglary. A total of 84 tower batteries and solar panels belonging to Eskom were stolen.
“The investigation team from Eskom was informed and the suspect was taken to Manguzi police station,” said the BMA’s Mmemme Mogotsi.
Another operation led to the arrest of two men at Qacha’s Nek in the Eastern Cape.
An intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Tuesday with Avondale police, BMA members and border police members on two homesteads along the borderline.
Mogotsi said: “Two men were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. Both suspects are detained at Avondale police station.”
