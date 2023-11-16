Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Lawyers of the year 2024
Below: the list of Best Lawyers for 2024
Below: the Lawyer of the Year recipients for 2024
Below: Law Firm of the Year honorees 2024
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.