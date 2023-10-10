The National Treasury announced on Tuesday that is has extended the deadline for municipalities to apply for the Eskom municipal debt relief support programme for one month to end-October.
This is to allow municipalities more time to apply for the programme and to process applications still with provincial treasuries.
Debt owed by municipalities to Eskom has escalated by about R4bn in the current financial year and now stands at about R64bn, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the media on Monday.
Eskom has previously said debt owed by municipalities could increase to R68bn by end-March 2024 unless there was an intervention by the state.
The debt relief programme was launched in May and it gives municipalities the opportunity to have their Eskom debt written off systematically over a period of three years. To qualify, municipalities have to comply with 14 financial management and other conditions, which include keeping up with current account payments to Eskom.
More than half of the 257 municipalities in the country have defaulted on their Eskom bills. Treasury said at the end of March that 136 municipalities were in arrears.
“As of 22 September, 37 municipalities have applied to be part of the Eskom Municipal Debt Relief Support Programme, 28 of the 37 have been approved, with nine of them still being assessed. There are 25 additional applications resting with the respective provincial treasury for submission for approval,” Treasury said.
Apart from keeping up with current account payments, to qualify for the debt relief, municipalities will also be expected to progressively install smart prepaid meters (all new connections must be smart prepaid meters). They also face a three-year restriction on any municipal borrowing, and will be expected to phase in cost-reflective tariffs over a period of three to five years.
Treasury extends deadline for municipalities to have Eskom debt written off
The extension allows more time to process applications still with provincial treasuries
