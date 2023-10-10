BUSISIWE MAVUSO: A mysterious decline from surplus to dysfunction
The emergence of alarming evidence of maladministration and allegations of corruption at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) requires urgent action to prevent what could become a systemic problem spilling over into the broader economy and across the social security landscape.
The UIF is an institution that was initially designed as a financial safety net for those facing unemployment. However, it now finds itself embroiled in a crisis that is affecting not only those who are directly affected — 87,000 unemployed South Africans who are experiencing lengthy application processes and payment delays — but also the nation’s fiscal stability and governance more broadly. ..
