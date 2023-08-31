National

Young child among victims of deadly fire in Joburg CBD building

The death toll has risen to 55, with 48 people injured, emergency services say

31 August 2023 - 08:04 Khanyisile Ngcobo, Rorisang Kgosana and Thabo Tshabalala
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A fire broke out in a building in Joburg’s CBD. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA
A fire broke out in a building in Joburg’s CBD. Picture: THABO TSHABALALA

A fire broke out in a building in Johannesburg’s city centre early on Thursday, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

The death toll has risen to 55, including a toddler. Emergency services said 48 people are injured.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets at about 1.30am.

“It’s a five-storey building which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.”

Among the fatalities, he said, was “a young child who might be between one and two years old.”

Of the injured, some suffered smoke inhalation with others sustaining minor injuries.

He confirmed the fire has been contained and that they were busy with “damping down” and search and recovery operations.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations.

“Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families.”

This is the third of the city’s older buildings to catch alight recently. In June, two young children died in a fire in Hillbrow while earlier in August, the top floor of a building in nearby Yeoville was gutted in a blaze. In July, the city centre was also hit by an underground gas blast in Lilian Ngoyi, formerly Bree, Street. 

TimesLIVE

City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast

Methane gas in underground storm water systems most likely cause of blast, says city manager Floyd Brink
National
1 month ago

Deadly blast shreds Joburg CBD; roads closed

Gas company Egoli, under investigation for the explosion, denies a pipeline leak
National
1 month ago

Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast

One witness pleads for better road maintenance after surviving the deadly Johannesburg explosion
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Young child among victims of deadly fire in ...
National
2.
Gold Fields boss ‘deeply concerned’ over racism ...
National
3.
Clamour grows for release of Reserve Bank’s ...
National
4.
State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says ...
National
5.
Sasol fails to rein in ‘monopoly profits’ in gas ...
National

Related Articles

Joburg blast leaves business owners reeling

National

City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast

National

Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.