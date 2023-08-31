More than 70 people killed in Joburg CBD blaze

Firefighters at the scene of a deadly blaze at the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says it is not the responsibility of government to provide housing for illegal immigrants living in hijacked buildings.
Responding to questions about the fire that claimed the lives of at least 73 people after a fire engulfed a building in Johannesburg’s city centre early on Thursday, Ntshavheni said SA did not have a housing crisis.
Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, the minister was asked whether the government had a national strategy to deal with hijacked buildings in the country’s city centres. “The fact that it is a hijacked building does not change much, there are lives that have been lost,” she said.
By mid-morning, the death toll had risen to 73 and another 52 people were injured, according to City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the Osindiso building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets in Marshalltown at about 1.30am.
“It’s a five-storey building, which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.
Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa had been updated about the situation and the national government was ready to assist Gauteng.
“We are aware that in hijacked buildings there is no supply of electricity and water, and there will be all sorts of things, but we don’t want to speculate on the causes of that fire,” she said.
“Whether it’s an indication that there is a housing problem, no it’s not, because the majority of those people who stay and reside in hijacked buildings are not South African and they are not in this country legally, and the government cannot provide housing to illegal immigrants.”
‘Essentially an informal settlement’
DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the tragedy had left a scar on the city that would not be easily forgotten.
“Sadly, the building was very crowded, and is essentially being described as an informal settlement, which is only exacerbating the situation. The DA is in the process of determining who the owner of the building is, and will take steps to ensure transparency on this issue too,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.
“While families are grieving, and anxiously awaiting news regarding the wellbeing of their family members and loved ones who called this building their home, we can only pray that they find peace in this difficult time.
“We will ensure that the cause of this disaster is thoroughly investigated, and we will do all we can to ensure that loved ones, victims and family members of those impacted by this disaster are assisted during the aftermath.”
Kayser-Echeozonjoku added: “There will be a time to find the cause of this blaze, and a time to hold people accountable for their actions or inaction — and they will be held accountable. Now, however, we need to ensure that those who are going through the most difficult time in their lives are looked after.”
ActionSA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said he was dismissed as xenophobic and someone who “hates poor people” when he led a campaign to reclaim hijacked buildings in the inner city.
“I led the majority of those raids,” he said, adding that about 80% of those who lived in the hijacked properties were undocumented foreign nationals.
There will be a time to find the cause of this blaze, and a time to hold people accountable for their actions or inaction
DA’s Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku
“Human rights lawyers and commentators said I was exaggerating, and that the number was lower than 25% ... [but] I don’t want to live in a country where there is one illegal foreigner ... it’s sad that we are sitting with this situation today.”
The multimillionaire businessperson, who served only three years of his five-year term as DA mayor from 2016, quit the DA and announced his resignation as DA Johannesburg mayor in October 2019.
Mashaba said that when he resigned as mayor in 2019, his administration had already identified “over 600 hijacked buildings” in the CBD. Of those, 154 were already “passed through council and awarded to the private sector to build affordable accommodation”.
Smoke pours out of the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023 in this image obtained from a social media video. Picture: REUTERS.
Cause of fire being investigated
Some of the victims suffered smoke inhalation while others sustained minor injuries. Mulaudzi confirmed that the fire had been contained and that authorities were busy with damping down and search-and-recovery operations.
“At this stage the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families,” he said.
A resident told Newzroom Afrika of the chaos that ensued when the fire broke out with copious amounts of smoke and flames engulfing the building’s exits.
He said he was woken by a woman’s screams as she alerted his neighbour of the blaze. “I just heard people screaming ‘we are dying’, but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
The resident said he was able to grab his ID book and mobile phone but, like everyone else, all his other possessions were lost.
A firefighter at the scene of a deadly blaze at the Osindiso building in Johannesburg on August 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Gift of the Givers is preparing packages, including rehydration and energy-enriched food, for the firefighters who worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. Imtiaz Sooliman, the head of the disaster relief group, said he would liaise with the City of Johannesburg on assisting victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been found.
The building is the third to have caught fire recently. In June, two children died in a fire in Hillbrow while earlier in August, the top floor of a building in nearby Yeoville was gutted. In July, the city centre was also hit by an underground gas blast in Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street.
Ntshavheni said the national government was ready to assist with operations.
“The government has disaster management centres nationally with provincial disaster management centres in municipalities and we have first responders, firefighters and medical rescue teams, on the ground doing their work with the city and provincial government,” she said. “If they need reinforcement from national disaster management centres, such assistance is offered.”
“Without attempting to pre-empt what could have been the cause of the fire, we will allow investigations by the relevant authorities to take place and to report.”
TimesLIVE
This is a developing story and is being updated as new information is received.
More than 70 people killed in Joburg CBD blaze
The five-storey Osindiso building in Marshalltown caught fire early on Thursday morning
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says it is not the responsibility of government to provide housing for illegal immigrants living in hijacked buildings.
Responding to questions about the fire that claimed the lives of at least 73 people after a fire engulfed a building in Johannesburg’s city centre early on Thursday, Ntshavheni said SA did not have a housing crisis.
Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, the minister was asked whether the government had a national strategy to deal with hijacked buildings in the country’s city centres. “The fact that it is a hijacked building does not change much, there are lives that have been lost,” she said.
By mid-morning, the death toll had risen to 73 and another 52 people were injured, according to City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the blaze in the Osindiso building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets in Marshalltown at about 1.30am.
“It’s a five-storey building, which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.
Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa had been updated about the situation and the national government was ready to assist Gauteng.
“We are aware that in hijacked buildings there is no supply of electricity and water, and there will be all sorts of things, but we don’t want to speculate on the causes of that fire,” she said.
“Whether it’s an indication that there is a housing problem, no it’s not, because the majority of those people who stay and reside in hijacked buildings are not South African and they are not in this country legally, and the government cannot provide housing to illegal immigrants.”
‘Essentially an informal settlement’
DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the tragedy had left a scar on the city that would not be easily forgotten.
“Sadly, the building was very crowded, and is essentially being described as an informal settlement, which is only exacerbating the situation. The DA is in the process of determining who the owner of the building is, and will take steps to ensure transparency on this issue too,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.
“While families are grieving, and anxiously awaiting news regarding the wellbeing of their family members and loved ones who called this building their home, we can only pray that they find peace in this difficult time.
“We will ensure that the cause of this disaster is thoroughly investigated, and we will do all we can to ensure that loved ones, victims and family members of those impacted by this disaster are assisted during the aftermath.”
Kayser-Echeozonjoku added: “There will be a time to find the cause of this blaze, and a time to hold people accountable for their actions or inaction — and they will be held accountable. Now, however, we need to ensure that those who are going through the most difficult time in their lives are looked after.”
ActionSA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said he was dismissed as xenophobic and someone who “hates poor people” when he led a campaign to reclaim hijacked buildings in the inner city.
“I led the majority of those raids,” he said, adding that about 80% of those who lived in the hijacked properties were undocumented foreign nationals.
“Human rights lawyers and commentators said I was exaggerating, and that the number was lower than 25% ... [but] I don’t want to live in a country where there is one illegal foreigner ... it’s sad that we are sitting with this situation today.”
The multimillionaire businessperson, who served only three years of his five-year term as DA mayor from 2016, quit the DA and announced his resignation as DA Johannesburg mayor in October 2019.
Mashaba said that when he resigned as mayor in 2019, his administration had already identified “over 600 hijacked buildings” in the CBD. Of those, 154 were already “passed through council and awarded to the private sector to build affordable accommodation”.
Cause of fire being investigated
Some of the victims suffered smoke inhalation while others sustained minor injuries. Mulaudzi confirmed that the fire had been contained and that authorities were busy with damping down and search-and-recovery operations.
“At this stage the cause of the fire is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families,” he said.
A resident told Newzroom Afrika of the chaos that ensued when the fire broke out with copious amounts of smoke and flames engulfing the building’s exits.
He said he was woken by a woman’s screams as she alerted his neighbour of the blaze. “I just heard people screaming ‘we are dying’, but I thought maybe I was dreaming,” he said.
The resident said he was able to grab his ID book and mobile phone but, like everyone else, all his other possessions were lost.
Gift of the Givers is preparing packages, including rehydration and energy-enriched food, for the firefighters who worked through the night to contain the blaze and rescue survivors. Imtiaz Sooliman, the head of the disaster relief group, said he would liaise with the City of Johannesburg on assisting victims once the fire is under control and alternative accommodation has been found.
The building is the third to have caught fire recently. In June, two children died in a fire in Hillbrow while earlier in August, the top floor of a building in nearby Yeoville was gutted. In July, the city centre was also hit by an underground gas blast in Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street.
Ntshavheni said the national government was ready to assist with operations.
“The government has disaster management centres nationally with provincial disaster management centres in municipalities and we have first responders, firefighters and medical rescue teams, on the ground doing their work with the city and provincial government,” she said. “If they need reinforcement from national disaster management centres, such assistance is offered.”
“Without attempting to pre-empt what could have been the cause of the fire, we will allow investigations by the relevant authorities to take place and to report.”
TimesLIVE
This is a developing story and is being updated as new information is received.
City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast
Deadly blast shreds Joburg CBD; roads closed
Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Joburg blast leaves business owners reeling
City of Joburg identifies three possible causes of blast
Taxi drivers recall moment of terrifying CBD blast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.