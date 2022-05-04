SA ranked sixth country most affected by cybercrime, research finds

SA is among the top 10 countries found to have experienced the most cybercrime in 2021, according to research by cybersecurity company Surfshark.

The overall numbers in SA, which ranked sixth, are significantly lower than the UK’s, which topped the overall cybercrime density list for the second year in a row.

To put it in perspective, SA had 52 victims per 1-million internet users, almost 92 times less than the list-leading UK (3,409 victims per 1-million).

The UK was followed by the US (1,494 per 1-milion), Canada (174 per 1-milion), Australia (102 per 1-milion) and Greece (72 per 1-milion). The Netherlands, France, Germany and Mexico round up the top 10.