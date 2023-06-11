National

Johann Rupert: golf estate’s rates bill is a scam

Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 20:07
UPDATED 11 June 2023 - 22:00

Johann Rupert’s luxury Leopard Creek golf estate sources its own electricity, water and roads and for the past decade has been paying the Nkomazi municipality, which has now quintupled its rates, just as a goodwill gesture, says Rupert.

In an interview with Business Day, SA’s richest man accused the municipality of trying to scam Leopard Creek’s members — and of hurting investment in an area where he and others are keen to build hotels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.