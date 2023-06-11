Johann Rupert: golf estate’s rates bill is a scam

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
It recommends SA embark on fiscal consolidation if it wants to avoid debt distress
Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Former CEO’s vision includes unlocking value by combining SA operator’s physical telecom assets with those of Axian
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Sturgeon says she is innocent after being released without charge pending further investigation
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
Johann Rupert’s luxury Leopard Creek golf estate sources its own electricity, water and roads and for the past decade has been paying the Nkomazi municipality, which has now quintupled its rates, just as a goodwill gesture, says Rupert.
In an interview with Business Day, SA’s richest man accused the municipality of trying to scam Leopard Creek’s members — and of hurting investment in an area where he and others are keen to build hotels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Johann Rupert: golf estate’s rates bill is a scam
Leopard Creek sources its own electricity, water and roads, highlighting the dysfunction of many municipalities in SA
Johann Rupert’s luxury Leopard Creek golf estate sources its own electricity, water and roads and for the past decade has been paying the Nkomazi municipality, which has now quintupled its rates, just as a goodwill gesture, says Rupert.
In an interview with Business Day, SA’s richest man accused the municipality of trying to scam Leopard Creek’s members — and of hurting investment in an area where he and others are keen to build hotels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.