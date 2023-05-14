Business

City of gold is fast losing its glitter

High rates and poor service delivery are driving businesses to the coast

14 May 2023 - 11:32

Commercial property owners warn that the City of Johannesburg's service delivery failures and the rising costs of rates and utilities are weighing on sentiment for real estate, leading to stiff competition from coastal areas.

Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties in South Africa, said this week that Johannesburg was competing with other municipalities and attracting investment should be a priority to ensure growth and job creation...

