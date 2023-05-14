Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
Commercial property owners warn that the City of Johannesburg's service delivery failures and the rising costs of rates and utilities are weighing on sentiment for real estate, leading to stiff competition from coastal areas.
Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties in South Africa, said this week that Johannesburg was competing with other municipalities and attracting investment should be a priority to ensure growth and job creation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
City of gold is fast losing its glitter
High rates and poor service delivery are driving businesses to the coast
Commercial property owners warn that the City of Johannesburg's service delivery failures and the rising costs of rates and utilities are weighing on sentiment for real estate, leading to stiff competition from coastal areas.
Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties in South Africa, said this week that Johannesburg was competing with other municipalities and attracting investment should be a priority to ensure growth and job creation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.