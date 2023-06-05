National

Fuel price relief for motorists in June

There will be across-the-board decreases to petrol and diesel on Wednesday

05 June 2023 - 14:49 Denis Droppa

Motorists will awaken to cheaper fuel prices on Wednesday, with both grades of petrol to decrease by 71c/l while the wholesale price of diesel drops 80c (0.005% sulphur) and 84c (0.05% sulphur).

Illuminating paraffin decreases by 43c/l...

