Angry commercial farmers reject race-based water licence proposals

They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security

05 June 2023 - 05:00 Tamar Kahn

SA’s commercial farmers are angry about the water & sanitation department’s plans to introduce black shareholding requirements of up to 75% for water licences, saying this threatens farmers’ access to finance as well as the country’s food security.

Water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu published draft regulations to the Water Act last month, which would require farmers to have a minimum black shareholding of 25%-75% to get a water licence, depending on how much water is extracted or stored...

