Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Laila Hassim is pool manager: aeronautical information management at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
Almost three months after his appointment, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is still devoid of the powers he needs to do his job. And it doesn’t look like they will be conferred on him anytime soon, as the government lurches from one crisis to another.
The Lady R row between South Africa and the US is taking up too much of the government’s attention. Even André de Ruyter, the former CEO of Eskom, is proving to be a distraction for our leaders as they publicly criticise him for writing a book about his time at the utility. Of course, the media will latch onto any drama in which the government and De Ruyter trade fire, so our attention strays from the real issue: energy security...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: Cyril’s zankqenkqe isn’t of much use at all
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse
Almost three months after his appointment, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is still devoid of the powers he needs to do his job. And it doesn’t look like they will be conferred on him anytime soon, as the government lurches from one crisis to another.
The Lady R row between South Africa and the US is taking up too much of the government’s attention. Even André de Ruyter, the former CEO of Eskom, is proving to be a distraction for our leaders as they publicly criticise him for writing a book about his time at the utility. Of course, the media will latch onto any drama in which the government and De Ruyter trade fire, so our attention strays from the real issue: energy security...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.