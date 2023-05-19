National

Creecy commits to objectivity on Karpowership applications

The minister told MPs in her budget vote speech that her department’s processing of environmental applications has been expedited

19 May 2023 - 12:47 Linda Ensor

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Barbara Creecy is adamant that her department will be objective in deciding on any environmental authorisation application by Karpowership.

She made this statement in response to a question at a media briefing on Friday about whether she had come under pressure from cabinet to grant this authorisation as both President Cyril Ramaphosa and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe have expressed their strong support for bringing in emergency energy through powerships to help deal with SA’s electricity crisis...

