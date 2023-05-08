National

KZN rolls out the red carpet for continent’s tourism indaba

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille will officially open Africa’s Travel Indaba that will showcase the country’s and continent’s tourism potential

08 May 2023 - 11:08 Staff Writer
Delegates at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, which will play host to thousands of tourism stakeholders until Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Delegates at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre, which will play host to thousands of tourism stakeholders until Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Almost 19,000 meetings have been confirmed as thousands of stakeholders are set to broker deals and showcase the country’s and continent’s tourism potential at the travel indaba that will kick off in Durban on Monday.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille will officially open Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI), which will be hosted at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre until Thursday. 

Organisers said about 1,000 buyers and just less than 1,000 exhibitors, destination marketing bodies, hotel groups, airlines and tour operators and 10 African tourism boards have confirmed 18,625 meetings to discuss business opportunities aimed at the recovery of the tourism sector.

De Lille said the department is supporting 123 local small inbound tourism enterprises through its Market Access Support Programme (MASP) to showcase their products and services at the Hidden Gems pavilion during the indaba. This programme aims to address the cost barriers associated with exhibition and roadshow participation for small businesses by offering partial financial support to qualifying enterprises to participate at selected international and local tourism trade shows.

The department said of the 123 enterprises, most (114) are black-owned and more than half (71) are woman-owned.

The support, De Lille said, will enable the small businesses to display their products and services, expand their networks and foster partnerships that will drive growth and sustainability of the industry in SA.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is a welcome boost for KwaZulu-Natal. It is an appropriate opportunity for our country and province to re-enter the world stage and, through tourism, to rekindle and enhance the prospects of our economic growth and employment creation. Tourism is a key pillar in our Provincial Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan and before Covid-19 it contributed at least 9.5% to the GDP of the province.

“Efforts to reignite the sector include intensive marketing of KwaZulu-Natal, providing support for rural and township tourism organisations and improving infrastructure and connectivity. We are ready to welcome the world to the Zulu Kingdom and let our story shine through our rich history, meandering mountains, authentic Zulu culture, renowned World Heritage sites and vibrant city nightlife,” said KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) said it was encouraged by the “resilience and recovery of the travel and tourism industry, with visitor numbers anticipated to reach levels comparable to pre-Covid times”.

Fedhasa said the trade show was an invaluable platform for stakeholders from across the globe, including travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, airlines and government officials to forge partnerships and explore opportunities.

Key topics to be discussed include digital transformation, responsible tourism and the importance of collaboration to drive recovery.

MPs criticise Patricia De Lille for interim tourism board choices

ANC and EFF MPs say it is improper for De Lille to appoint Harris because of their previous working relationship in the City of Cape Town
4 days ago

Western Cape concerned about high rejection rate of e-visas

Over half of e-visa applications are rejected, because they were not processed in time
4 days ago

WATCH: More than 2-million travellers passed through SA in March

Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.