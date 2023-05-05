Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda elected Joburg mayor

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Gwamanda received 139 votes with DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse recieving 68 votes
Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda was elected as executive mayor of Johannesburg on Friday, replacing his party counterpart Thapelo Amad who resigned on April 24, a day before he was due to face a no-confidence vote in council.
Gwamanda’s election marks the third time political power has changed hands in SA’s biggest and richest metro, after the local government elections held in November 2021. These elections failed to produce a clear winner in the Gauteng metros of Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, and as a result are run by coalitions, which have been blamed for focusing more on positions than service delivery.
Gwamanda was elected with the help of the ANC and other smaller parties in council making up the dominant government of local unity (GLU) coalition. Al Jama-ah has three seats in the 270-seat council.
Gwamanda received 139 votes, trouncing DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse who received 68 votes, while another challenger — ActionSA Gauteng chair and caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni — received 59 votes.
A total of 266 votes were cast. There were no spoilt ballots. Council speaker Colleen Makhubele declared the voting process free and fair. “The new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg [is] Kabelo Gwamanda. We congratulate you,” Makhubele said, to loud applause from council chamber.
Delivering his acceptance speech, Gwamanda said as a Soweto native, he was well aware of the challenges dogging the metro. He said his responsibility would include improving the quality of service delivery across all departments and metro entities. “We have to provide services that are at least worth paying for, rather than demanding payments because it’s legislated,” the newlyelected mayor said.
The government of local unity coalition would use the upcoming state of the city address to “unpack our plan ... for the residents of Johannesburg”, he said.
“Our interest is for the city to succeed. We are prepared to work with all political parties represented in council,” the mayor said, urging councillors to “collaborate in bringing back the heartbeat of the City of Johannesburg”.
Gwamanda inherited the mayoral committee of his predecessor, Amad, which is largely dominated by ANC councillors:
DA Gauteng chair Fred Nel characterised Gwamanda as the “ANC-EFF puppet mayor”, saying his election “confirms the destructive intent of the ANC-EFF-PA doomsday coalition to destabilise service delivery in Gauteng and loot and leech while residents languish”.
“Today could have been a turning point for the people of Johannesburg had Phalatse won and reinvigorated the massive task of getting Johannesburg back on track,” Nel said.
“But residents of the city, and people across the country, will see in today’s results the crystallisation of the political choice facing all of us: a future of DA-led delivery or a future of ANC-EFF failure.”
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
