LETTER: The best way to rob a bank is to own one

Business Day TV speaks to Masilela Makwe from Makwe Fund Managers
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
This means it can approach the court to remove it from provisional liquidation
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Spanish construction group's domicile move paves the way to a listing in the US and potential access to green subsidies there
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Moscow ordered to pay compensation for unlawfully expropriating Ukraine’s state-owned gas company’s assets in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2014
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
Things fall down, not up. The physicists have obliged us with an explanation of this. Newton formulated a law of gravitation, one of a series of natural laws which, we are told, describe the physical universe. Knowledge of these natural laws enables you to plan your actions and reach a desired goal. Act in ignorance or disregard of them and you suffer the consequences.
In like manner the economists at the time of the industrial revolution developed a series of laws which, they said, were as true for the social and economic world as the laws of the scientists for the physical world. They formulated a set of doctrines that were the natural laws of economics.
In these crises a great part not only of existing products, but also the previously created productive forces, are periodically destroyed. In these crises an epidemic breaks out which in earlier epochs would have seemed an absurdity — the epidemic of overproduction.
Society suddenly finds itself back in a state of momentary barbarism; it appears as if a famine, a universal war of devastation, has cut off the supply of every means of subsistence; industry and commerce seem to be destroyed. And why? Because there is too much civilisation, too much means of subsistence, too much industry, too much commerce.
Written in 1848 by Marx and Engels, it was not a daring prophecy — it was a description of what happens to capitalist society every few years — but the crises under capitalism today are not due to abnormal events. They seem to be part and parcel of our economic system. These crises are marked not by a shortage, but rather by an over-abundance. In these crises prices do not rise, they fall.
The US has periodically experienced financial crises from 1819to 2009. In the wake of SVB and other bank failures and accompanying systematic risk, all the regulations and measures introduced in the Dodd-Frank legislation in the financial crash of 2008 are not worth the paper they are written on. Says Dodd—Frank!
Ken Griffin, founder of the hedge fund Citadel and a strident advocate of free markets, has said the rescue of uninsured depositors should not have taken place. The US is supposed to be a capitalist economy, but that’s breaking down before our eyes. The losses to depositors would have been minimal and would have driven home the point that risk management is essential.
The Glass-Steagall Act was put in place in 1933 in an attempt to curb speculative activity, but was removed by the Clinton administration in 1999 as part of a general deregulation of the financial industry.
The best way to rob a bank is to own one!
John P Naidu
Springfield
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: The best way to rob a bank is to own one
The US has periodically experienced financial crises from 1819 to 2009
Things fall down, not up. The physicists have obliged us with an explanation of this. Newton formulated a law of gravitation, one of a series of natural laws which, we are told, describe the physical universe. Knowledge of these natural laws enables you to plan your actions and reach a desired goal. Act in ignorance or disregard of them and you suffer the consequences.
In like manner the economists at the time of the industrial revolution developed a series of laws which, they said, were as true for the social and economic world as the laws of the scientists for the physical world. They formulated a set of doctrines that were the natural laws of economics.
In these crises a great part not only of existing products, but also the previously created productive forces, are periodically destroyed. In these crises an epidemic breaks out which in earlier epochs would have seemed an absurdity — the epidemic of overproduction.
Society suddenly finds itself back in a state of momentary barbarism; it appears as if a famine, a universal war of devastation, has cut off the supply of every means of subsistence; industry and commerce seem to be destroyed. And why? Because there is too much civilisation, too much means of subsistence, too much industry, too much commerce.
Written in 1848 by Marx and Engels, it was not a daring prophecy — it was a description of what happens to capitalist society every few years — but the crises under capitalism today are not due to abnormal events. They seem to be part and parcel of our economic system. These crises are marked not by a shortage, but rather by an over-abundance. In these crises prices do not rise, they fall.
The US has periodically experienced financial crises from 1819to 2009. In the wake of SVB and other bank failures and accompanying systematic risk, all the regulations and measures introduced in the Dodd-Frank legislation in the financial crash of 2008 are not worth the paper they are written on. Says Dodd—Frank!
Ken Griffin, founder of the hedge fund Citadel and a strident advocate of free markets, has said the rescue of uninsured depositors should not have taken place. The US is supposed to be a capitalist economy, but that’s breaking down before our eyes. The losses to depositors would have been minimal and would have driven home the point that risk management is essential.
The Glass-Steagall Act was put in place in 1933 in an attempt to curb speculative activity, but was removed by the Clinton administration in 1999 as part of a general deregulation of the financial industry.
The best way to rob a bank is to own one!
John P Naidu
Springfield
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Beware of 20-year loans for solar power, says Standard Bank
MIKE DOLAN: Equities face risk-free hurdle to lure investors back after cash ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.