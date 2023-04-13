National

Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis

SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors

13 April 2023 - 11:04 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged domestic and international investors to put their money behind SA despite the country’s energy crisis, which negatively taints international perceptions of the country and dents investor confidence.

This is as Ramaphosa leads Team SA in the last leg of the R1.2-trillion investment drive where the president conceded that load-shedding, which often leaves large parts of the country without power for up to 10 hours a day, and the long-standing blockages in SA’s freight and logistics sector, leads to low investor sentiment...

