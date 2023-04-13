Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis

Latest data from US Bureau of Labor Statistics could see the Fed end its rate-hiking cycle
President Ramaphosa’s vision for reshaping the economy and critical reforms attract local and international investors to SA, paving the way for sustained growth and development
Employment Equity Amendment Act ‘the most drastic race-manipulating legislation in the world,’ union says
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The brewer says R2.4bn will be invested in new projects, which will include the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
US allies have reacted with concern to the news of the leaks, but have emphasised their faith in US authorities to investigate
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged domestic and international investors to put their money behind SA despite the country’s energy crisis, which negatively taints international perceptions of the country and dents investor confidence.
This is as Ramaphosa leads Team SA in the last leg of the R1.2-trillion investment drive where the president conceded that load-shedding, which often leaves large parts of the country without power for up to 10 hours a day, and the long-standing blockages in SA’s freight and logistics sector, leads to low investor sentiment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged domestic and international investors to put their money behind SA despite the country’s energy crisis, which negatively taints international perceptions of the country and dents investor confidence.
This is as Ramaphosa leads Team SA in the last leg of the R1.2-trillion investment drive where the president conceded that load-shedding, which often leaves large parts of the country without power for up to 10 hours a day, and the long-standing blockages in SA’s freight and logistics sector, leads to low investor sentiment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.