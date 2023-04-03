National

Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements

The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the PFMA

03 April 2023 - 07:12 Denene Erasmus

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted Eskom an exemption from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that require state-owned companies to disclose any expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette of March 31, Eskom will be exempt from disclosing in its annual reports for three years, starting from the financial year that runs until end-March 2023, any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure...

