Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements

The bullion has dropped as investors weigh up its lure as a safe-haven asset against the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, analyst says
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
Materials gathered from beehives could help to draw the microbial maps of cities
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted Eskom an exemption from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that require state-owned companies to disclose any expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act.
According to a notice in the Government Gazette of March 31, Eskom will be exempt from disclosing in its annual reports for three years, starting from the financial year that runs until end-March 2023, any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the PFMA
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted Eskom an exemption from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that require state-owned companies to disclose any expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act.
According to a notice in the Government Gazette of March 31, Eskom will be exempt from disclosing in its annual reports for three years, starting from the financial year that runs until end-March 2023, any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.