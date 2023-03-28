WATCH: Will SA’s courts issue Putin arrest warrant?

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
Initiatives to restore security are doomed to fail without a withdrawal of troops, Ukrainian president says
Lepasa and Mayambela on target as SA beat Liberia to book their ticket to the Nations Cup finals
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. SA, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, would be obliged to arrest Putin and hand him over if he sets foot on its soil. Putin is expected to attend the Brics annual summit in SA in August. The spotlight is on SA to see if the country will follow the ICC’s mandate or not. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the party has taken note of the ICC’s warrant and it is engaging its deployees in the government to gain an in-depth understanding of the situation. Putin’s visit would place Ramaphosa’s government, which has not condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, in a precarious position. To unpack this in more detail Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter for Business Day.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Will SA’s courts issue Putin arrest warrant?
Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter of Business Day
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. SA, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, would be obliged to arrest Putin and hand him over if he sets foot on its soil. Putin is expected to attend the Brics annual summit in SA in August. The spotlight is on SA to see if the country will follow the ICC’s mandate or not. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the party has taken note of the ICC’s warrant and it is engaging its deployees in the government to gain an in-depth understanding of the situation. Putin’s visit would place Ramaphosa’s government, which has not condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, in a precarious position. To unpack this in more detail Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter for Business Day.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kremlin uses Belarus as a nuclear hostage, says Ukraine
Putin ally warns US about nuclear capabilities
TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.