WATCH: Will SA’s courts issue Putin arrest warrant?

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter of Business Day

28 March 2023 - 17:47
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV VIA REUTERS
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. SA, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, would be obliged to arrest Putin and hand him over if he sets foot on its soil. Putin is expected to attend the Brics annual summit in SA in August. The spotlight is on SA to see if the country will follow the ICC’s mandate or not. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the party has taken note of the ICC’s warrant and it is engaging its deployees in the government to gain an in-depth understanding of the situation. Putin’s visit would place Ramaphosa’s government, which has not condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, in a precarious position. To unpack this in more detail Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter for Business Day.

