‘There is no turning back,’ vows Nehawu as violent wage strike continues

The strike is viewed as the biggest test to the finance minister’s determination to rein in the public sector wage bill

10 March 2023 - 16:04 Luyolo Mkentane

As the violent and chaotic industrial action entered its fifth day on Friday, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) vowed the wage strike would only stop if the government acceded to its demands for above-inflation increases.

“There is no turning back. The only thing that will bring us back [to work] is when we are given what we want,” said Zola Saphetha, general secretary of Nehawu, one of Cosatu’s largest affiliates...

