A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
In Berlin, a Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine was parked in front of the Russian embassy. In Warsaw, the sound of an air-raid siren and explosions woke Russian diplomats in their embassy compound at 6am. In The Hague, a barrel organ belted out the Ukrainian national anthem at the Russian embassy. In London, the road in front of Russia’s embassy was painted yellow and blue in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
On South Africa’s coast between Durban and Richards Bay, the navy was playing war games with its counterparts from Russia and China, the significance of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine apparently lost on the participants...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NAVAL GAZING
All at sea as Mosi II shows up the sorry state of South Africa’s navy
War games off east coast lay bare the country’s seagoing shortcomings
In Berlin, a Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine was parked in front of the Russian embassy. In Warsaw, the sound of an air-raid siren and explosions woke Russian diplomats in their embassy compound at 6am. In The Hague, a barrel organ belted out the Ukrainian national anthem at the Russian embassy. In London, the road in front of Russia’s embassy was painted yellow and blue in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
On South Africa’s coast between Durban and Richards Bay, the navy was playing war games with its counterparts from Russia and China, the significance of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine apparently lost on the participants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.