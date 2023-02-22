Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Futuregrowth’s head of credit, Olga Constantatos, says government’s play to relieve Eskom of R254bn of its R423bn debt load is ‘credit positive’
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Carmaker follows Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders
Business Day TV talks to Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, Osman Mollagee, judge Dennis Davis and Pieter Faber
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned SA to prepare to join the ranks of Albania, South Sudan and Yemen, countries deemed to have inadequate antimoney laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) controls.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based body that monitors countries’ efforts to comply with global AML/CFT standards, is set to decide on Friday evening whether SA will be placed on a list of countries it subjects to increased monitoring. Being added to FATF’s greylist will relegate SA to the ranks of the 23 jurisdictions it regards as having deficiencies in their regimes to counter illicit financial activity. ..
Godongwana tells SA to prepare for greylisting
Perhaps the clearest sign that SA will be greylisted is that government has already asked FATF to reassess SA’s compliance formally in June
