Wall Street is pointing lower again having ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory for the first time in five sessions
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
The Financial Action Task Force has added SA and Nigeria to its greylist of countries under special scrutiny
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
The owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s also saw strong growth in high-traffic national locations
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
OpenAI’s conversational bot has captivated users since its rollout months ago, prompting US and Chinese firms to unveil similar projects and inflaming AI-linked stocks
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
Paris — International financial crime watchdog The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said it was adding SA and Nigeria to its so-called greylist of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.
The FATF is an inter-governmental organisation that underpins the fight against money-laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BREAKING NEWS: Financial Action Task Force greylists SA
The Financial Action Task Force has added SA and Nigeria to its greylist of countries under special scrutiny
Paris — International financial crime watchdog The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said it was adding SA and Nigeria to its so-called greylist of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.
The FATF is an inter-governmental organisation that underpins the fight against money-laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.
Reuters
SA has not ticked all the FATF boxes, says Shamila Batohi
Greylisting: SA may yet pull a rabbit out of the hat, says Compli-Serve
SA to meet FATF in Morocco in bid to avoid greylisting
LETTER: Greylisting hits confidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Godongwana tells SA to prepare for greylisting
Greylisting risks raising costs for banks and SOEs
STUART THEOBALD: Shifty shades of grey
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.