BREAKING NEWS: Financial Action Task Force greylists SA

The Financial Action Task Force has added SA and Nigeria to its greylist of countries under special scrutiny

24 February 2023 - 13:23 Tassilo Hummel
Paris — International financial crime watchdog The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said it was adding SA and Nigeria to its so-called greylist of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF is an inter-governmental organisation that underpins the fight against money-laundering and terrorism financing by setting global standards and checking if countries respect them.

