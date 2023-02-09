National

Treasury warns power cuts could ignite civil unrest

Load-shedding is the single biggest constraint on SA’s economic growth, says energy specialist

09 February 2023 - 05:06 Luyolo Mkentane

Persistent load-shedding could ignite civil unrest, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury is the latest government department to weigh in on the wider implications of the rolling blackouts, which have blighted society and soured the mood in corporate boardrooms...

