Unions and political leaders unite to fight Eskom’s tariff increase

The broad coalition wants Cyril Ramaphosa to produce his administration’s plan to implement the just-energy transition from reliance on coal to renewable energy

24 January 2023 - 16:04 Luyolo Mkentane

A coalition of trade unions, political parties and informal businesses have filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court to halt the implementation of the above-inflation tariff increases granted to Eskom by the energy regulator.

Build One SA (Bosa) national spokesperson Sbu Zondi said papers were served on Tuesday morning in the court, requesting a hearing to take place on Tuesday February 28...

