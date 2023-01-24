S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
As Russia struggles to sell stalemates as victories, the ANC can advise it on how to reframe failure as ‘renewal’
Report finds more than half of the children known to have been trafficked in the 4 years to end-2021 are from SA
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Second investigation launched into potential high governmental impropriety in a single day
He replaces injured teammate Selvyn Davids in fifth tournament in the series
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
A coalition of trade unions, political parties and informal businesses have filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court to halt the implementation of the above-inflation tariff increases granted to Eskom by the energy regulator.
Build One SA (Bosa) national spokesperson Sbu Zondi said papers were served on Tuesday morning in the court, requesting a hearing to take place on Tuesday February 28...
Unions and political leaders unite to fight Eskom’s tariff increase
The broad coalition wants Cyril Ramaphosa to produce his administration’s plan to implement the just-energy transition from reliance on coal to renewable energy
