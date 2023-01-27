National

Drink water, cool your arms and feet and stay out of the sun: the heatwave is no joke

Resilience to heatwaves as a result of climate change requires more than personal action, the SA Medical Research Council says

27 January 2023 - 11:51 Unathi Nkanjeni
Picture: 123RF/188794196
Picture: 123RF/188794196

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has warned that infants, the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women, outdoor workers and those on chronic medications are the most vulnerable to death as a result of exposure to extreme heat.

This comes amid heatwaves in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Northern Cape, with temperatures as high as 39°C this week.

Research conducted by the SAMRC and its partners drew a correlation between the way in which the biological, environmental, medical, sociobehavioural and geographical effects of extreme heat exposure have an adverse effect on morbidity and mortality in the most vulnerable communities in Africa.

Chief specialist scientist at the SAMRC’s environment and health research unit Dr Caradee Wright said studies on the relationship between extreme heat exposure and morbidity and mortality had been carried out in high-income countries.

“The extreme heat and heatwaves being experienced in January in SA pose a serious and concerning health threat to South Africans. We should take precautions such as drinking water regularly, if possible cooling arms and feet in a basin of water, using shade when outdoors and wearing a hat,” Wright said.

Where possible, people have been advised to avoid being outdoors during the hottest time of the day in the afternoon.

“Resilience to heatwaves as a result of climate change requires more than personal action,” said Wright.

“In light of climate threats and climate-related disaster risks facing SA, an all-encompassing approach, including education campaigns, climate-proofed housing, access to basic services and financial considerations that will help support resilient coping among South Africans is urgently required.”

Wright said those most vulnerable to death as a result of exposure to extreme heat either lack the ability to self-regulate their internal “thermostat” or are faced with excess heat exposure, as is the case for people working outdoors.

“It is essential that outdoor workers and their employers are trained to recognise the symptoms of heat illnesses and impacts.”

TimesLIVE

